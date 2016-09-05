Contact Us
Courtesy GR Retro

Reed’s Lake ‘Back in the Day’

Reed's Lake is just one of the many gems in the Grand Rapids area that makes living here so special. "Back in the day," it was really something special. People from all over would flock to the lake. Located in East Grand Rapids, we know Reed's Lake today as the home of Roses Restaurant, part of the Gilmore Collection, municipal buildings, a bustling East Grand Rapids downtown, the East Grand Rapids Middle School, the  Grand Rapids Yacht Club, several marinas, and many houses. But, a few...okay, many, years ago, things were very different.

Humane Society of West Michigan

Meet Nadia

Nadia is a pretty girl with a big personality! She is a 3-year-old Pitbull Terrier Mix and when you meet her you can tell she's a happy girl with lots of energy, which means she would fit right in with your family...

Noodles-Screen-shot

Noodles & Co. NOT Closing in GR

Turns out that none of the Noodles & Company locations in Michigan are corporate owned, which means that they are not on the list of those set to close.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg Visits GR

ATTENTION EVERYONE Mark Wahlberg was spotted in Grand Rapids!! More specifically, he was spotted having lunch at the Six One Six Lounge at the JW Marriott according to MLive...

Arby's Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Its New Manhattan Restaurant

Arby’s Security Breach

Arby’s… they have the meats; they also have a pretty major security breach with over 350,000 customers affected.

courtesy City of Grand Rapids
courtesy City of Grand Rapids
[

Finally, They’re Going To Fix Michigan Street This Spring

By Rob Sparks 1 hour ago

It’s about time! Fox17 is reporting that Michigan Street in Downtown Grand Rapids could start getting fixed as early as next week!

If you’ve driven along Michigan Street, you’ve probably noticed it’s one of the WORST streets in West Michigan, well unless you’re also talking about 131 or M-6, but for the Van Andel Institute and all the medical centers to be located on Michigan, it’s surprising how bad of shape the road is in...

restaurant
xyno
[

There Are Still Businesses Opening, A New Restaurant Is Coming Downtown GR

By Rob Sparks 1 hour ago

If you’ve been to Traverse City, this is probably going to be good new to hear!

According to MLive, Georgina's Fusion Cuisine is planning to open a location in Grand Rapids on Wealthy Street this summer...

Google Maps
Google Maps
[

One West Michigan Town Tops List Of SAFEST Places To Live In Michigan

By Rob Sparks 2 hours ago

Are you living in the safest city in Michigan?  There’ a good chance you do or at least know someone who does!

The website homesnacks.net (I know, it’s hard to take this website serious because of their name, but I promise, you’ll like their results,) recently decided to try to find the safest cities to live in here in Michigan...

Channel 95.7