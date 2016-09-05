Reed’s Lake ‘Back in the Day’
Reed's Lake is just one of the many gems in the Grand Rapids area that makes living here so special. "Back in the day," it was really something special. People from all over would flock to the lake. Located in East Grand Rapids, we know Reed's Lake today as the home of Roses Restaurant, part of the Gilmore Collection, municipal buildings, a bustling East Grand Rapids downtown, the East Grand Rapids Middle School, the Grand Rapids Yacht Club, several marinas, and many houses. But, a few...okay, many, years ago, things were very different.